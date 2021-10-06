Belgium's participation in Azerbaijan's RES auctions to create new opportunities for co-op – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The participation of Belgian companies in Azerbaijan's auctions on renewable energy sources (RES) will create new opportunities for cooperation, Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said during a meeting with Belgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michel Petermans, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed the current cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belgium in various fields.

"The minister presented information on the reforms carried out by Azerbaijan in the energy sector, energy efficiency, expansion of the use of renewable energy sources, the work carried out in terms of the energy transition, prepared legislative acts, energy projects implemented with the involvement of private investment," the ministry reports.

It is noted that the prospects for the development of energy cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy sources were discussed. Also, confidence was expressed that the participation of Belgian companies in auctions for renewable energy sources would create additional opportunities for cooperation.

In addition, the parties noted the contribution of Azerbaijan to energy projects that ensure the energy security of the region, as well as Europe, in particular, the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, which serves to diversify energy sources and routes in the context of global energy security.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev