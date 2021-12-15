Iran’s IRENEX shares data on sales of Tehran Oil Refining Company

Oil&Gas 15 December 2021 17:52 (UTC+04:00)
Iran’s IRENEX shares data on sales of Tehran Oil Refining Company
Latest
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 18:43
Uzbekistan projects GDP growth rate for 2022 Uzbekistan 18:42
ADB allocates loan to modernize railway and boost tourism in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 18:39
Money transfers to Georgia increase Georgia 18:36
Turkmenistan becomes main gasoline supplier to Georgia Georgia 18:35
TBC Capital forecast monetary policy easing in Georgia Georgia 18:34
President Zelensky invites President Ilham Aliyev to visit Ukraine Politics 18:32
Russian MFA talks about meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders in Brussels Politics 18:32
Azerbaijan wants to open borders with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:18
Azerbaijan managed to convince Armenia of inevitability of opening highway - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:15
Azerbaijani doctors operated on one of detained Armenian soldiers wounded in mid-Nov - Azerbaijani president Politics 18:15
Normalization of Ankara-Yerevan ties would improve general situation in region – Russian MFA Turkey 18:14
Azerbaijan plans to export 11 billion cubic meters of gas to EU in 2023 – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:08
Development of Azerbaijan-EAEU ties would contribute to intensification of mutual trade – Russian MFA Politics 18:07
In any case, Azerbaijan, Armenia are neighbors, none of us will move to another planet - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:05
If we had planned clashes on Nov. 16, we would not have stopped – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:01
After Karabakh war, some countries appealed to Azerbaijan to learn from our experience – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:56
About 30 soldiers were detained after Armenia’s military provocation in November and we do not hide these figures - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:54
Iran’s IRENEX shares data on sales of Tehran Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 17:52
We are victors, and this reality must be taken into account, Karabakh conflict is resolved - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:52
Azerbaijan sees increase oil products output over 11M2021 Economy 17:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 17:50
EDB plans to place 2-year bonds on Kazakhstan's AIX by end of 2021 Kazakhstan 17:48
Iran’s Bandar Abbas TPP increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 17:47
Armenia does not want to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:46
Azerbaijan, Armenia fully agree to open railway – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:43
Signs of revanchism visible in Armenia's society, politics - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:40
President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to Spanish EL PAIS newspaper in Brussels (PHOTO) Politics 17:25
Saudi inflation up 1.1% in November on higher gasoline prices Arab World 17:19
Elbit Systems wins $350m ground systems contract Israel 17:17
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye signing memorandum of co-op in mining Oil&Gas 17:15
EU to clamp down on domestic methane emissions from oil and gas Europe 17:11
Iran’s NICICO discovers new copper mine in Kerman Province Business 17:05
U.S. natural gas futures rise over 2% on slightly cooler forecasts US 17:03
Eli Lilly raises 2021 profit forecast US 16:57
Georgia names largest companies in aviation sector Georgia 16:56
Putin, Xi Jinping agree to continue cooperation in fight against coronavirus pandemic Russia 16:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:46
Azercell celebrates a quarter of a century on Azerbaijani market Economy 16:43
Iran voices readiness to built power plant jointly with Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:43
Brussels meeting: Azerbaijan sets stage for more concrete action in region Politics 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 1,156 more COVID-19 cases, 1,739 recoveries Society 16:41
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Ukrainian President in Brussels (PHOTO) Politics 16:37
PwC Azerbaijan talked about the proposed amendments to the Tax Code and Labor Code (PHOTO) Economy 16:33
Azerbaijani working groups of Interdepartmental Center visit Khojavand’s Hadrut settlement (PHOTO) Politics 16:31
Georgia, Turkey talk expanding free trade agreement Georgia 16:29
AzerGold digitalizing Soviet-era data on non-ferrous metal ore deposits in Azerbaijan Economy 16:27
President of Moldova expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:25
ICRC warns over rise of mine explosions in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 16:17
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Bahrain Politics 16:13
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: Indian EAM Other News 16:09
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Kazakhstan’s President Politics 16:06
No sign of technical fault in Paris Tesla crash Europe 16:04
Meet Chanel's new Indian-Origin Global CEO Leena Nair Other News 15:59
Iran cooperates with ECO to confront natural disasters Business 15:59
Iran reaches agreement with IAEA on nuclear program Nuclear Program 15:57
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold talks about role of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in mining industry dev't Economy 15:53
Ukrainian Bees Airline to increase flight frequency to Georgia Georgia 15:51
EBRD to boost renewable energy use in Georgia Georgia 15:50
Turkmenistan increases electricity supply to Iran Oil&Gas 15:49
Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions off short-term notes Finance 15:42
Azerbaijan, Norway talk development of co-op in trade Economy 15:39
Kazakhstan increases import, production volume of cars Transport 15:37
Armenia must implement Azerbaijan’s Zangazur transport corridor project without any preconditions – Russian expert Commentary 15:36
Brussels meeting is Azerbaijan's political success – former FM Politics 15:28
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Brussels (PHOTO) Politics 15:07
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 15 Society 14:57
Iran records increase in tea production Business 14:56
Russia detects 28,363 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:42
Georgia shares its TOP-5 fuel exporters in 11M2021 Georgia 14:10
Heads of Azerbaijan’s SMBDA, Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority meet in Riyadh Business 14:05
IEA reveals November compliance of OPEC-10 Oil&Gas 13:57
Georgia begins construction of road to border with Azerbaijan Georgia 13:57
Georgia’s export of tangerines increases Georgia 13:54
Azerbaijan's AzGranata makes first beverage exports to South Korea Economy 13:46
Global oil production to outpace demand Oil&Gas 13:45
Georgia sees increase in fuel imports Georgia 13:38
Turkmenistan actively working on multimodal transit corridor – expert Turkmenistan 13:31
Construction of Iran's Sirik TPP continues - TPPH Oil&Gas 13:28
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 13:26
Azerbaijan's MBA Group records growth of secondary housing prices in Baku Economy 13:25
Cargo transportation through Iran’s Yasuj Airport skyrockets Transport 13:23
Kazakhstan's KazTransGas increasing efficiency of Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent pipeline Oil&Gas 13:22
Ranking of oil products by demand growth in 2022 Oil&Gas 13:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses amount of foreign currency sold via auction Economy 13:21
Azerbaijan sees decrease in imports of plastic products over 10M2021 Economy 13:20
Russia’s Gazprombank projects increase in discount rate of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank Finance 13:15
Kazakhstan launches plant for welded steel pipes production in Almaty Kazakhstan 13:15
Kazakhstan launches new agro-industrial projects in Kostanay region Kazakhstan 13:11
Iran eyes increase in trade turnover Business 13:10
Iran shouldn't accept limitations until JCPOA parties comply with commitments - ex-AEOI chief Nuclear Program 13:07
Inditex says current season sales ahead of 2019 levels Europe 12:56
Iran IAEA asks JCPOA parties to abide by their obligations Nuclear Program 12:52
Iran's parliament concerned with increased local auto prices Business 12:41
North Macedonia updates on project to receive gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:40
Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways to operate additional flights to Georgia Georgia 12:34
Uzbekistan aims to further develop mutually beneficial partnership with Azerbaijan - embassy counselor Politics 12:32
Azerbaijan’s AZPROMO ready to support co-op with Uzbekistan Business 12:08
Reps of Uzbek companies visit Baku to promote 'Made in Uzbekistan' brand (PHOTO) Business 12:07
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade relations with Uzbekistan developing dynamically - advisor to minister Business 12:06
