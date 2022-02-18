Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation eyes new contracting with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation is interested in the development of the "Southern Gas Corridor" project and new contracting with Azerbaijan, the Representative to the Board of Directors of the AGRI LNG Project Company, Vazha Khidasheli, told Trend.

According to him, the corporation continuously cooperates with Azerbaijan on energy issues, as Azerbaijan provides natural gas for the social sector of Georgia.

Khidasheli also noted that a subsidiary of SOCAR in Georgia provides gas to Georgia’s commercial sector.

"Georgia is a member of the "Southern Gas Corridor" project and our oil and gas corporation represents the country both within this project and in other transit projects in which we participate together with Azerbaijan and Turkey", he added.

Meanwhile, the participants of the AGRI LNG project are SOCAR, Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation, as well as MVM (Hungary) and Romgaz (Romania). The parties created the SC AGRI LNG Project Company SRL) in February 2011.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm