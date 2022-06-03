Azerbaijan to increase oil production every year - SOCAR's First VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan will increase oil production by 40 million tons every year, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the 27th Baku Energy Forum on June 3, Trend reports.

"Since 1997, Azerbaijan has been supplying oil and gas to the EU markets. The main pipeline through which oil is exported to the EU is Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan. As of May 1, 458 million tons of energy resources have been exported through it," Yusifzade noted.

He also noted that the holding of the Caspian Energy Forum and Exhibition will contribute to the expansion of ties between the oil and gas industry players.

According to him, the energy forums and exhibitions held over the past 29 years have contributed to attracting new technologies and innovations in the field of oil and gas production to the country.

"Besides, a number of foreign companies were able to get acquainted with Azerbaijan's experience in oil and gas production,"Yusifzade said.