Kazakhstan's KazTransOil eyes oil shipment to Baku Port soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. KazTransOil, national oil transporter in Kazakhstan, plans to make a test shipment of 7,000 tons of oil from Kashagan field for export in the Aktau Port for further delivery to Baku Port, Trend reports via the company.

As KazTransOil noted, the shipper of Kashagan oil is INPEX North Caspian Sea, Ltd.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko said at yesterday's briefing that the transportation of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan will begin this year.

"The transportation of Kazakh oil through in the direction of Aktau - Baku will start in 2023," he said.

Earlier, Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, said that Kazakhstan will begin transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil through Azerbaijan in early 2023.

"We now have an agreement to transport 1.5 million tons of oil through Baku - Tbilisi - Ceyhan from January 1, 2023. At the same time, we envisage a further growth to 6-6.5 million tons. Pilot shipments by rail towards Batumi and Uzbekistan have already begun, while the number of tank cars was doubled," Smailov said.