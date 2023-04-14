Eurostat reveals value of gas imported to Italy via TAP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Italy purchased natural gas worth 842 722 785 euros from Azerbaijan via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in January 2023, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Italy stood at 732 675 000 cubic meters last year, according to Eurostat.

Total spending of EU countries on Azerbaijani gas imports in January 2023 amounted to 1 006 939 047 euros and the volume of supplies stood at 972.9 million cubic meters.

Azerbaijan exports gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. The initial capacity of TAP is 10 billion cubic meters expandable to 20 billion cubic meters per year. TAP has delivered a total of 22 billion cubic meters since the start of commercial operation.

