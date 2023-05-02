Bulgaria interested in green corridor project which involves Azerbaijan, Georgia - minisry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Bulgaria is interested in the Green Corridor Project, which involves the transportation of green energy from the Caspian Sea (Azerbaijan) through the Black Sea (Georgia) to Europe, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, during a meeting with Belgian Minister of Energy Tinne Van der Straeten, spoke about ongoing projects for the supply of natural gas and renewable energy sources from Azerbaijan in accordance with the strategic energy partnership with the EU.

The importance of improving the routes of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Solidarity Ring initiative for the transportation of additional capacities was also noted.

An exchange of views took place on the Green Energy Corridor project connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, in which Bulgaria is also interested.

An agreement was reached on cooperation with Belgium and the exchange of experience in the field of offshore wind energy.

Shahbazov invited his counterpart to Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku Energy Forum.

The 28th Baku Energy Forum is scheduled to be held on June 1-2.