Turkmenistan and Afghanistan review TAPI implementation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 29. Turkmenistan discussed with Afghanistan the implementation of the Turkmenistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan - India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov, and a delegation headed by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the meeting, the Afghan side confirmed the country's firm commitment to the start of the practical implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project and expressed optimism about the start and early completion of the first stage of construction of the pipeline to Herat province.

In turn, the Turkmen side highly appreciated the efforts of the Afghan government in the implementation of the TAPI project, stressing the importance of energy transfer, especially in the context of this project.

At the same time, the sides also discussed issues related to Turkmenistan's supply of liquefied natural gas to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, recently the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov discussed the implementation of major international projects with a delegation headed by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the implementation of major international projects with the participation of their countries.

In particular, a thorough analysis of the current situation regarding the practical implementation of large-scale energy, transport, and communication international projects that are being implemented with the participation of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan was carried out.