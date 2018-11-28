Kazakh tenge slightly up against US dollar after decline

28 November 2018 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Nov. 28 amounted to 372.88 tenge, Kazakh media reported.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has strengthened by 0.35 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Nov. 27 (373.23 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 372,6 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 373,1 tenge, while the closing rate was 372,7 tenge per dollar.

The trading volume amounted to $15.95 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 36.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Nov. 28 is 372.83 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 373.5 tenge.

---

