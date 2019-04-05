Azerbaijan Central Bank sees growth in currency reserves

5 April 2019 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $5,778.6 million at the end of March 2019, which is 4.9 percent more than at the end of March 2018, Trend reports on April 5 referring to the CBA statistics data.

Currency reserves increased by $16.7 million (0.3 percent) compared to the previous month, while by $152.9 million (2.7 percent) compared to the beginning of the year.

Currency reserves of CBA increased by $287.9 million in 2018. The figure rose by $1.36 billion in 2017.

