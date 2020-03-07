Iran's currency rates for March 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 7. Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 5, 23 currencies have increased in price, while 14 currencies dropped in price.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,409 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 7 Iranian rial on March 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,801 54,065 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,843 43,930 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,472 4,433 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,538 4,531 1 Danish krone DKK 6,348 6,260 1 Indian rupee INR 568 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,530 137,318 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,240 27,236 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,860 39,140 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,406 5,404 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,288 31,355 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,702 26,455 1 South African rand ZAR 2,681 2,746 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,892 6,893 1 Russian ruble RUB 613 634 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,531 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,937 27,808 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,471 30,300 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,553 49,546 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,308 2,310 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,289 35,528 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,008 29,971 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,059 6,053 100 Thai baths THB 133,725 133,414 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,989 10,083 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,331 35,451 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,409 46,780 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,044 11,049 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,143 15,054 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,945 2,963 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 554 1 Belarus ruble BYN 18,834 18,767 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,104 82,956 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,334 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 165 807 rials, and the price of $1 is 150 645 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 155,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 138 520 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 164,000-167,000 rials.