Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on March 19

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 19, compared to the price on March 18, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 96.0755 manat and amounted to 2,501.975 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.4106 manat and amounted to 20.3724 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 96.3475 manat and amounted to 1,045.942 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 179.622 manat and amounted to 2,642.718 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 19, 2020 March 18, 2020 Gold XAU 2,501.975 2,598.0505 Silver XAG 20.3724 21.783 Platinum XPT 1,045.942 1,142.2895 Palladium XPD 2,642.718 2,822.34

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 19)