ADB to support road safety project in Azerbaijan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will present a project on supporting and developing road safety initiatives for countries that have joined the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program, Trend reports citing the ADB.

“The project will be implemented in Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan. The project budget is $1.5 million,” said the ADB.

The bank noted that the project will facilitate dialogue on regional policy and create conditions for a coordinated approach and knowledge exchange on road safety issues.

The project is scheduled to be completed from December 2020 to the end of 2022.

“The project will benefit all CAREC member countries, which will create joint road safety capacity and improve the efficiency of information exchange activities. The project has set itself the goal of implementing infrastructure development through campaigns and education and achieving road safety,” said the report.

ADB has already implemented a technical support project for CAREC countries in connection with road safety in 2014-2019. The project has raised awareness of road safety principles and developed a framework for regional road safety cooperation.

