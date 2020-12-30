Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's notes appreciably tops supply

Finance 30 December 2020 14:29 (UTC+04:00)
Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's notes appreciably tops supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on the placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on December 30, 2020, Trend reports citing the BSE.

The number of notes was 200 million manat ($117.6 million), circulation period - 29 days.

During the auction, 16 investors submitted 26 orders in the price range from 99.52 manat or $58.54 (6.24 percent) to 99.55 manat or $58.56 (5.76 percent).

According to the CBA's decision, the cut-off price of the bonds and the weighted average price were 99.55 manat or $58.56 (5.76 percent). The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 847.34 million manat ($498.44 million), thus topping supply by over 4 times.

The maturity date is January 27, 2021.

Short-term notes are a monetary policy tool for regulating the money supply in circulation. Only banks can buy notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec.30)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan discloses 10M2020 trade turnover indicators with Turkey
Kazakhstan discloses 10M2020 trade turnover indicators with Turkey
Turkey reduces import of Kazakhstan's crude oil month-on-month
Turkey reduces import of Kazakhstan's crude oil month-on-month
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Turkey up by over 18%
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Turkey up by over 18%
Loading Bars
Latest
Rail transit on the Turkmen-Iranian border increases Transport 15:53
Kazakhstan's monetary base expands in October Finance 15:49
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be up to 80% effective with a delay between doses Europe 15:30
Azerbaijan's 11M2020 absolute value of mortgage loans up Finance 15:25
Refinery of Iran’s SPGC being prepared for operation Oil&Gas 15:24
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 15:24
Start of third project for construction of solar photovoltaic station in Uzbekistan announced Oil&Gas 15:23
Azerbaijan unveils data on registered domains ICT 15:18
Azerbaijan can supply gas from Absheron, ACG deep gas reservoir in future – SOCAR Oil&Gas 15:15
Georgian TBC insurance discusses challenges in 2020 Business 15:08
Georgia's government working with investors on individual basis Business 15:03
Death toll from COVID-19 pandemic in Iran exceeds 55,000 people Society 14:53
Bitcoin hits record $28,600 as 2020 rally powers on Finance 14:51
Annual review of key events in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector Business 14:43
Turkmenistan releases data on international relations Business 14:39
Azerbaijani POW taken by Armenia discharged from hospital (PHOTO) Society 14:32
Ecuador becomes main exporter of bananas to Uzbekistan Business 14:31
Azerbaijani soldiers returned from Armenian captivity discharged home Society 14:31
Kazakhstan discloses 10M2020 trade turnover indicators with Turkey Business 14:31
Turkey reduces import of Kazakhstan's crude oil month-on-month Oil&Gas 14:30
Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's notes appreciably tops supply Finance 14:29
Tourism becomes key source of foreign-exchange earnings in Georgia Finance 14:24
New HPP launched on Bozuv canal in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 14:17
Capacity of Iran's gas storage facilities to increase Oil&Gas 14:14
Uzbek plant for synthetic liquid fuels production opens tender for communication services Tenders 14:13
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Turkey up by over 18% Oil&Gas 14:13
Azerbaijan's banking sector finishes 11M2020 with profit Finance 14:08
Azerbaijan's SOCAR gets more revenues from polymer export Oil&Gas 14:08
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 14:07
Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistan’s FMs to meet soon Politics 14:07
Relations with Armenia can be normalized - Turkish FM Politics 14:05
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery increases oil imports y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:48
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 13:25
Number of foreigners paying with bank cards in Azerbaijan continues to shrink Finance 13:18
More Italian municipalities adopt documents to support Azerbaijan Politics 13:16
Georgia's economy focuses on higher value added sectors Business 13:14
Review of Georgian oil sector in 2020 Oil&Gas 13:13
Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022 Russia 13:00
Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency talks classification, spheres of local start-up activities ICT 12:53
Amount of swap transactions between Azerbaijan's Central Bank and EBRD remains below limit Finance 12:52
Iran's NIOC announces corrosion costs for first time Oil&Gas 12:52
Indian economy could be 'most resilient' in subregion in long term: UN Other News 12:47
Kazakhstan reports decrease in value of money transfers abroad Finance 12:23
Iran's NIGC clarifies reduction of gas exports to Iraq Oil&Gas 12:23
Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone tends to normalize - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:14
SOCAR Trading to purchase 2 million tons Turkmen oil Oil&Gas 12:12
Azerbaijan increases imports of vehicles, spares Transport 12:09
Volume of textile products manufactured in Uzbekistan for 11M2020 revealed Uzbekistan 12:04
Generation data of Iran's Ramin TPP announced Oil&Gas 12:02
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 12:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya to purchase ammonium nitrate via tender Tenders 12:00
Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief still in intensive care Society 12:00
Azerbaijani parliament opens last autumn session meeting Politics 11:41
Azerbaijan shares footage from liberated Almalyg village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:41
Auto loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 11:39
Britain first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Europe 11:35
Kazakhstan looks to ratify free trade agreement with Serbia to boost mutual trade Business 11:33
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi bank opens tender for consulting services Tenders 11:32
Uzbekistan to continue supporting NGOs Uzbekistan 11:31
Azerbaijan to establish embassy in Afghanistan Politics 11:20
New greenhouses to be built in Balkan region of Turkmenistan Business 11:19
Azerbaijan to exempt COVID-19 vaccine from VAT for two years Society 11:18
Implementation of wind farm project in Azerbaijan to save 220 million cubic meters of gas - Energy Minister (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 11:17
Issue of introducing tourist tax considered in Uzbekistan Tourism 11:10
EU, WHO donate medical supplies to Azerbaijan to treat COVID-19 patients Society 11:09
Kazakhstan decreases import of Uzbek-made products twofold Business 11:04
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company opens tender for power lines construction Tenders 10:48
Uzbekistan eyes switching Uzavtosanoat to production of electric cars Transport 10:47
Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh war to be studied by experts - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:44
Israeli auto-tech co Foresight prices $26m offering Israel 10:35
Norway extends flight ban from Britain to Jan. 2 over coronavirus variant Europe 10:34
Share of concluded transactions via e-procurement increases in Uzbekistan Business 10:32
Azerbaijan sees slowdown in maritime cargo movement Transport 10:31
Iranian currency rates for December 30 Finance 10:17
India: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Other News 10:16
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 10:06
Turkmenistan extends suspension of international flights Transport 10:06
FM meets with UN, EU, WB representatives in Azerbaijan (PHOTOS) Politics 10:06
Number of patients recovered from COVID-19 in Uzbekistan approaches 75,000 Uzbekistan 09:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 30 Finance 09:52
First stage of reconstruction of roads to Azerbaijani Tartar's liberated villages finished (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 09:52
Enagas to take part in electrolysis plant project Oil&Gas 09:52
Azerbaijani MoD instructs to improve provision of military units in liberated territories Politics 09:50
Snam enters into agreement for boosting green hydrogen mobility in Lombardy Oil&Gas 09:46
Auto prices to increase in Iran Transport 09:35
Oil up on hopes of recovery in demand, lower U.S. inventories Oil&Gas 09:27
Indonesia and LG Group sign $9.8 billion EV battery MOU Other News 09:26
Azerbaijan's SOCAR to install chargers for electric cars at petrol stations Oil&Gas 09:25
Azerbaijan submits report on use of terrorists by Armenia during war to int’l organizations Politics 09:00
More than 444,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide - WHO World 08:58
Brazil reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll since October Other News 08:28
Georgia exports persimmons worth $ 6 million Georgia 07:55
Turkey reports 15,805 daily coronavirus cases Turkey 07:50
Rail transit from Sarakhs up by 35% Iran 07:47
726 coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:36
Romania committed to expanding partnership with Kazakhstan to reach full potential - MFA Business 07:01
Chinese mainland reports 7 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:32
5.1-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture Other News 05:51
Expectations of Business Association of Georgia for next six months remain positive Business 05:01
Moscow reports 72 coronavirus deaths in past day, overall death toll at 11,136 Russia 03:20
All news