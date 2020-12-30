Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's notes appreciably tops supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on the placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on December 30, 2020, Trend reports citing the BSE.

The number of notes was 200 million manat ($117.6 million), circulation period - 29 days.

During the auction, 16 investors submitted 26 orders in the price range from 99.52 manat or $58.54 (6.24 percent) to 99.55 manat or $58.56 (5.76 percent).

According to the CBA's decision, the cut-off price of the bonds and the weighted average price were 99.55 manat or $58.56 (5.76 percent). The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 847.34 million manat ($498.44 million), thus topping supply by over 4 times.

The maturity date is January 27, 2021.

Short-term notes are a monetary policy tool for regulating the money supply in circulation. Only banks can buy notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec.30)

