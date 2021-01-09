Iranian currency rates for January 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 31 have decreased compared to January 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,339 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 9 Iranian rial on January 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,987 57,147 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,436 47,801 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,096 5,143 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,990 4,998 1 Danish krone DKK 6,902 6,961 1 Indian rupee INR 573 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,287 138,468 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,223 26,209 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,413 40,731 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,414 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,080 33,140 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,379 30,640 1 South African rand ZAR 2,746 2,792 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,701 5,747 1 Russian ruble RUB 569 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,583 32,761 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,686 31,862 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,517 49,528 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,233 2,228 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,610 35,741 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,384 31,390 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,487 6,505 100 Thai baths THB 139,584 140,315 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,415 10,472 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,423 38,638 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,339 51,780 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,971 10,014 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,727 12,708 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,981 3,017 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 538 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,406 16,365 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,381 87,424 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 312,633 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,223 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 320,774 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,172 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 253,000-256,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.