Iranian currency rates for January 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased compared to January 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,143 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 25 Iranian rial on January 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,542 57,466 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,450 47,442 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,068 5,028 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,952 4,952 1 Danish krone DKK 6,876 6,872 1 Indian rupee INR 576 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,618 138,792 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,103 26,140 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,485 40,476 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,058 32,980 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,266 30,245 1 South African rand ZAR 2,778 2,772 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,660 5,665 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,883 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,485 32,413 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,668 31,613 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,568 49,564 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,127 2,123 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,801 35,791 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,428 9,425 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,486 6,480 100 Thai baths THB 140,112 140,015 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,381 10,389 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,095 37,990 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,143 51,132 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,978 9,978 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,705 12,723 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,989 2,981 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,534 16,741 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,369 87,362 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,739 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,189 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 284,446 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,137 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 269,000-272,000 rials.