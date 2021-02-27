Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 15 1.7 Feb. 22 1.7 Feb. 16 1.7 Feb. 23 1.7 Feb. 17 1.7 Feb. 24 1.7 Feb. 18 1.7 Feb. 25 1.7 Feb. 19 1.7 Feb. 26 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0053 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0662. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0094 (0.5 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 15 2.0626 Feb. 22 2.0608 Feb. 16 2.0641 Feb. 23 2.0686 Feb. 17 2.0553 Feb. 24 2.0657 Feb. 18 2.0468 Feb. 25 2.0697 Feb. 19 2.0551 Feb. 26 2.0661 Average weekly 2.0568 Average weekly 2.0662

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 15 0.0231 Feb. 22 0.023 Feb. 16 0.0232 Feb. 23 0.0229 Feb. 17 0.0231 Feb. 24 0.0229 Feb. 18 0.0231 Feb. 25 0.0231 Feb. 19 0.023 Feb. 26 0.0229 Average weekly 0.0231 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.014 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2385. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0047 manat (1.9 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Feb. 15 0.2416 Feb. 22 0.2438 Feb. 16 0.2442 Feb. 23 0.2422 Feb. 17 0.2429 Feb. 24 0.2396 Feb. 18 0.2436 Feb. 25 0.2373 Feb. 19 0.2435 Feb. 26 0.2298 Average weekly 0.2432 Average weekly 0.2385

