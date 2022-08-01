...
Azerbaijan’s shipping company negotiates with EBRD on attracting loan

Finance Materials 1 August 2022 13:39 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Negotiations are currently underway between ASCO Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company and EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on attracting a loan, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov told RealTV, Trend reports.

According to him the negotiations are in the final stage.

"If the negotiations are successful, EBRD will allocate a loan to ASCO without a government guarantee. Loan funds are planned to be directed to the expansion of shipping fleet, the development of shipbuilding plant and etc.," he said.

