Iranian currency rates for November 24

Finance Materials 24 November 2022 10:37 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to November 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,519 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 24

Iranian rial on November 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,545

49,881

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,518

44,053

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,001

3,935

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,206

4,139

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,852

5,802

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,325

136,275

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,748

18,725

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,045

29,725

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,373

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,114

109,070

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,304

31,341

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,123

25,782

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,465

2,432

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,256

2,257

1 Russian ruble

RUB

690

693

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,164

27,863

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,441

30,445

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,958

40,874

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,149

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,106

32,114

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,542

8,554

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,864

5,882

100 Thai baths

THB

116,481

116,191

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,180

9,172

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,316

30,995

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,519

43,150

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,035

9,059

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,411

15,471

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,686

2,682

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

470

470

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,627

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,710

24,710

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,851

73,247

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,181

4,182

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,986

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,180 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,666 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,577 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 349,000-352,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials.

