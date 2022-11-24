Iranian currency rates for November 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to November 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,519 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 24 Iranian rial on November 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,545 49,881 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,518 44,053 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,001 3,935 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,206 4,139 1 Danish krone DKK 5,852 5,802 1 Indian rupee INR 514 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,325 136,275 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,748 18,725 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,045 29,725 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,114 109,070 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,304 31,341 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,123 25,782 1 South African rand ZAR 2,465 2,432 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,256 2,257 1 Russian ruble RUB 690 693 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,164 27,863 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,441 30,445 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,958 40,874 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,149 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,106 32,114 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,542 8,554 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,864 5,882 100 Thai baths THB 116,481 116,191 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,180 9,172 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,316 30,995 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,519 43,150 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,035 9,059 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,411 15,471 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,686 2,682 1 Afghan afghani AFN 470 470 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,627 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,710 24,710 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,851 73,247 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,181 4,182 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,180 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,666 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,577 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 349,000-352,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials.

