Iranian currency rates for March 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to March 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,760 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 11 Iranian rial on March 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,577 49,704 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,578 44,695 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,937 3,922 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,960 3,941 1 Danish krone DKK 6,014 5,954 1 Indian rupee INR 513 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,835 136,641 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,833 15,156 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,097 30,612 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,089 109,074 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,425 30,612 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,818 25,666 1 South African rand ZAR 2,298 2,259 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,215 2,218 1 Russian ruble RUB 552 551 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,759 27,721 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,100 31,042 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,844 39,888 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,293 1,287 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,010 32,027 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,787 8,729 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,080 6,043 100 Thai baths THB 120,864 119,962 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,292 9,283 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,905 31,916 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,760 44,296 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,289 9,584 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,250 16,211 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,718 2,722 1 Afghan afghani AFN 478 474 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,769 16,698 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,675 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,290 75,894 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 442,495 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,553 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,268 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,412 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000-508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 474,000-477,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur