Central Bank of Azerbaijan narrows loss in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) ended 2022 with a net loss of 63.95 million manat ($37.6 million), Trend reports.

Noteworthy that, in 2021, the loss of CBA amounted to 162.7 million manat ($95.7 million), meaning CBA's decrease in loss by 60.7 percent.

According to the bank's financial report, last year the interest income of CBA amounted to 221.02 million manat or $130 million (growth of 68.4 percent), interest expenses - 167.9 million manat or $98.7 million (0.9 percent more), and other operating incomes - 30.35 million manat or $17.85 million (up by 5.7 times).

Meanwhile, fees and commission income equaled 32.4 million manat or $19.06 million (an increase of 58.24 percent), fees and commission expenses - 3.7 million manat ($2.18 million), incomes from the recognition of financial liabilities measured at amortized cost at fair (discounted) value - 59.04 million manat or $34.7 million (7.9 times more), losses on revaluation of securities - 92.8 million manat or $54.59 million (5.7 times more), and losses on the sale of securities - 29.9 million manat or $17.59 million (15.5 percent less).

As the financial report discloses, losses on depreciation of securities amounted to 776,000 manat ($456,470), and income from the revaluation of derivative financial instruments totaled 23.86 million manat or $14.04 million (2.6 percent more), with incomes from the revaluation of funds in investment funds - 4.58 million manat or $2.69 million (34.5 times more).

The CBA's net profit on foreign exchange transactions amounted to 4.09 million manat ($2.4 million).