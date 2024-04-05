Azercosmos aspires for success of COP29 via Climate Change from Space platform (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijan's Azercosmos space agency hopes the electronic platform Climate Change from Space will contribute to the success of the COP29, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov told reporters, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remark on the sidelines of an event themed A View on Climate Change from Space in Baku.

“Furthermore, open data will be a useful source of information for our researchers, scientists, youth, and students working on climate, our water resources, and the Caspian Sea, for analytics, statistics, and forecasting,” he said.

To note, a new electronic platform, which consists of five sections in two languages, was launched to the public on 5 April. The information published here based on Azersky satellite data will contribute to raising awareness of climate change.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70-80 thousand foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Approximately, 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

