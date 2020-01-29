Ministry spreads new info on delivery of electric taxis to Baku

29 January 2020 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

As many as 100 electric taxis will be delivered to Baku during the first three months of this year, a source in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend.

“The new cars aren’t hybrid, but fully electric,” the source said. “One such car has been delivered to Azerbaijan. Along with electric taxis, old taxis will continue to operate.”

TX5 electric taxis are different from old TX4 taxis. To fully ensure the comfort of passengers, the new cabs are designed for six people. These taxis are equipped with Braille writing system, taximeters, POS terminals, as well as touch systems.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chinese airline suspends flights to Baku amid coronavirus spread
Transport 13:42
Nagif Hamzayev: Davos Forum presents Azerbaijan’s realities to int’l community
Society 13:00
President Ilham Aliyev: Both producers and consumers satisfied with current oil price level
Politics 12:24
President Ilham Aliyev: Multipolar world - guarantee of stability
Politics 12:24
Azerbaijan presents high technologies in Tajikistan
ICT 11:54
TAP can supply more gas in future via connections
Oil&Gas 11:54
Latest
Epsilon receives industrial inflow of hydrocarbons at Uzbekistan's Ilonli–1 well
Oil&Gas 14:18
Russia and China are working on virus vaccine
Russia 14:12
Chinese students return to virus quarantine in Singapore
Other News 14:05
Modernization of Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery - important project for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:52
Chinese airline suspends flights to Baku amid coronavirus spread
Transport 13:42
Deputy minister talks return of Azerbaijani students from virus-struck China
Society 13:42
Azerbaijan's private companies increase non-oil exports
Business 13:28
Aurum Deutschland AG eyeing gold extraction in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region
Business 13:20
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy accumulators via tender
Tenders 13:19