TEKNOFEST to play important role in development of technologies - Turkish official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Turkey is extremely proud to hold TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival for the first time in Azerbaijan, Turkish Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir told Trend.

According to Kacir, the high technologies of the two countries are being demonstrated at the festival.

"At the same time, an air show of the Air Forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan has been organized within the festival. This festival will play an important role in the development of technologies," he said.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is being held on May 26-29 by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

