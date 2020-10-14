Uzbek-Chinese JV to buy hydraulic oil via tender
Latest
Azerbaijan taking measures in context of self defense to neutralize risks for civilian population - aide to Azerbaijani president
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberates three villages of Fuzuli district, five villages of Khojavand district
Mercenaries fighting for Armenia on Azerbaijan's occupied lands - legitimate targets, says president's assistant
Azerbaijan ready for talks, but not for endless talks – head of sector in Azerbaijani presidential administration (VIDEO)
In case of attacks from Armenia’s territory, Azerbaijan reserves right to neutralize legitimate military targets