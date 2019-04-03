New BakuCard issued in Baku (PHOTO)

3 April 2019 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The new BakuCard has been issued for residents and guests of Baku, which can be used in city public transport and for free rides to and from the airport on Baku City Aero Express buses, State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

A presentation for the card will be held on April 5.

By purchasing the card, tourists will be able to buy tickets for the Baku City Tour buses with a 50 percent discount.

With BakuCard, it will be possible to visit more than 20 museums and recreational parks for free or at a discount, and benefit from discounts at more than 200 retail stores and shopping centers, various cafes and restaurants.

24-hour, 72-hour and 7-day cards, each costing 24, 45 and 70 manats, respectively, will be available.

The cards are sold at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, tourist information centers, hotels, travel agencies, kiosks and on the website www.bakucard.az.

