Turkey sending first freight train via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The first export freight train will depart from Ankara via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway to Russia on January 29, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey.

According to the ministry, on this occasion, an official ceremony will take place in the Turkish capital.

"The Ankara-Moscow container train will depart at 10:00 (GMT+3). A train of 15 wagons will cover the distance of 4,650 kilometers in eight days," the ministry said.

Besides, on the same day, a block freight train will depart along the BTK on the Ankara-(Chinese) Xian route. Passing through Europe and Asia, the train will totally run 7,792 kilometers.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev