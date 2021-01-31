Uzbekistan extends air traffic restriction with number of countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Restriction on air traffic of Uzbekistan with a number of countries has been extended until March 1,2021, Trend reports referring to the of the Uzbekistan’s special republican commission to combat coronavirus.

According to the commission, Uzbekistan has extended restrictions on international flights with the UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa until March 1.

It is reported that the restriction on air traffic with these countries has been extended due to the continuing difficult epidemiological situation caused by COVID-10 in the listed countries.

Previously, restrictions were introduced from December 21, 2020 to January 10, 2021 and then extended until February 1, 2021.

It was reported that citizens of these countries and stateless persons permanently residing in these states, as well as citizens of third countries who have visited these states within the last 14 days, are prohibited from entering Uzbekistan during the period of the restriction.

In addition, citizens of Uzbekistan and stateless persons who have been in these countries for the past 14 days and entering Uzbekistan through third countries are subject to 14-day quarantine in a quarantine center or hotel.

Earlier it was reported that starting from January 28, it is allowed to hold concert events in strict accordance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and restrictions on the work of catering and entertainment establishments from 8:00 to 23:00 (GMT +5) have been lifted.

However, the commission reports that the aforementioned establishments must comply with the rules that are specified in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on additional measures to ensure the public safety of catering and entertainment facilities operating at night.

Moreover, the commission recalled that in many countries of the world the situation with coronavirus is deteriorating, which leads to an almost complete restriction of the activities of the social and economic spheres. Therefore, citizens are required to strictly comply with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and high personal responsibility.

