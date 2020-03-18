Kazakhstan to set up sanitary-quarantine checkpoints at state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Sanitary-quarantine points will be established at the checkpoints on Kazakhstan’s state border, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure.

The list of the points will be approved by State Commission for Provision of Emergency State under the President of Kazakhstan.

The possibility of temporary closing of some checkpoints will also be considered.

Currently 51 road checkpoints operate on Kazakhstan’s border, including 37 on Eurasian Economic Union border, and 14 on the borders with China, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which will be relevant from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime is being introduced at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020 in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities due to coronavirus outbreak.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases identified in Kazakhstan is 35 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,900. Over 198,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 81,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

---