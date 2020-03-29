Kazakhstan's Atyrau to close for quarantine to battle coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Quarantine regime will be introduced in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau city to battle coronavirus spread in the country, Trend reports with reference to regional akimat (administrative center).

The information said that starting from Mar. 30, exit and entrance from Atyrau city will be prohibited, and operations of public transport will also be restricted.

“Work of the ventures operating in services sphere will be suspended. Construction materials stores and shopping centers which do not sell essential goods will be closed; however, they will be allowed to deliver goods. The work of preschool institutions will be suspended,” the akimat said.

Food markets and shops, as well as pharmacies, will operate as usual. Communal, repair services, cleaning and disinfection services will work without restrictions.

Atyrau is the eighth Kazakh city where quarantine regime has been imposed due to coronavirus. Quarantine regime is active in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, and will be imposed in five cities of Karaganda region on Mar. 30.

The latest data said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 271 cases, including six in Atyrau region.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 31,800. Over 681,700 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, nearly 145,700 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.