Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count drops to 918

918 fresh confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Pavlodar region and Almaty city are to the only areas to report fresh triple-digit daily COVID-19 cases – 208 and 118, respectively. The third highest number of daily COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Akmola region – 98.

East Kazakhstan region has reported 86 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Kostanay region - 80, Nur-Sultan city – 74, North Kazakhstan region - 61, West Kazakhstan region – 51, Almaty region – 50, Karaganda region - 29, Atyrau region - 25, Zhambyl region - 12, Kyzylorda region - 10, Shymkent city - 8, Turkestan region - 7, and Aktobe region - 1.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 197,033.