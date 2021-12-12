554 more tested positive for COVID-19 last day
Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 554 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
68 new cases reported in Nur-Sultan, 38 in Almaty, 12 in Shymkent, 48 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 23 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, 15 in West Kazakhstan, 95 in Karaganda region, 70 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 69 in Pavlodar region, 74 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s caseload to 979,484.
