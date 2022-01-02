Kazakhstan reports 457 new cases of COVID-19

Kazakhstan has reported 457 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 988,770. Almaty city has reported the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 87. Nur-Sultan city is ranked second with 84 daily infections. It is followed by Karaganda region with 49 daily cases of COVID-19. Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Akmola region – 40, North Kazakhstan region – 37, Shymkent city 35, Pavlodar region – 31, Kostanay region – 24, Almaty region – 19, East Kazakhstan region – 14, and Atyrau region – 10. Turkestan region has reported eight fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Zhambyl region – six, Aktobe region – five, West Kazakhstan region – three, Kyzylorda region – three, and Mangistau region – two.