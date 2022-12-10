Kazakhstan calls to expand EAEU trade relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Kazakhstan supports the expansion of foreign trade interests of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and calls to improve the quality of interaction with whom preferential trade agreements have been concluded, such as Serbia, Vietnam and Iran, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s meeting in Bishkek, Trend reports, citing the press service of the president.

Tokayev added that it is important to speed up work on the process of concluding free trade agreements (FTA) with Indonesia, Egypt and Israel as well. In this context, he commended the start of negotiations with the United Arab Emirates on the matter of reaching a deal on FTA.

According to Tokayev, the conclusion of these agreements serves the interests of every country in the economic bloc, and it is important not to delay the process unnecessarily.