Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gazprom discuss trilateral gas cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the Russian state-owned Gazprom agreed to continue gas cooperation, Trend reports, citing the press service of Gazprom.

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov, his Uzbek counterpart Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov, and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller discussed the matter of gas transit.

The parties have already clarified the technical possibilities of pumping through Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Gazprom signed a roadmap outlining the details of cooperation with Uzbekistan. Specifically, a Working Group was established between the parties.

The Working Group will address the technical measures necessary for the implementation of gas transit through the "Central Asia-Center" gas pipeline passing through the territory of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Russia proposed to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to organize a “tripartite gas union”, in the fall of 2022. The “union” would involve the supply of Russian gas to these countries, with the prospect of further exports to China.