Chinese Loong Airlines launches flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 7. The Chinese Loong Airlines has launched flights on the Hangzhou - Almaty route, Trend reports.

Flights will be operated 3 times a week (on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) on A321 type aircraft.

As Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said, the entry of a new air carrier into the air transportation market of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the opening of a new air route, will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, tourism and cultural cooperation between the countries.

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan is working to expand the geography of flights and increase the number of international flights on an ongoing basis.

Air Astana President Peter Foster said at a meeting with Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev on September 6 that the airline will launch flights to Tokyo, Singapore (both in 2024) and New York (2025).

Air Astana received a net profit of 10.5 billion tenge (about $22.7 million) from January through June 2023.

The airline’s profit for the same period in 2022 amounted to 4.95 billion tenge (about $10.67). Thus, the company's net profit in the reporting period increased by 2.1 times.