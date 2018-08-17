Estonian experts helping to create technoparks in Kyrgyzstan

17 August 2018 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Six million soms of Kyrgyz budgetary funds are provided annually for technology parks on the basis of three Kyrgyz universities, Oskonbai Kozubayev, head of the Innovation and Strategic Development Department of the State Service for Intellectual Property and Innovation (Kyrgyzpatent) under the Government of Kyrgyzstan said, Kabar news agency reported.

He said that the universities, on the basis of which the inventive sites are being formed, were selected on a competitive basis.

“The plans of the technology parks are ready,” Kozubayev said. “They were developed in cooperation with the Estonian experts. This turned out to be a complicated and painstaking work, and experts from Austria and Finland also helped us.”

He said that competitive selection was completed at the beginning of this year, and the process of legal registration of the selected sites has already been completed.

Technology parks are being created on the basis of three universities: the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture named after N.Isanov and the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after I.Razzakov, as well as the Osh Technological University named after Academician M.Adyshev, Kozubayev noted.

“All funding for the contests of best innovation project for 2015-2017 and for the creation of technology parks is carried out at the expense of Kyrgyzpatent,” he added. “For example, 74 applications were submitted for the contest of the best innovation project in three years. However, the interdepartmental commission selected 11 projects, the implementation of which is estimated at 6.695 million soms. This is while 6 million soms will be allocated for one year of the operation of the technology parks.”

(69.5 Kyrgyz soms = 1 USD on Aug. 17)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek state provider launched alternative internet route through Kyrgyzstan
ICT 16:11
Azerbaijan’s IT company bidding to create open data website of Kyrgyz gov’t
ICT 15 August 20:54
Vienna hosts Kyrgyz-Austrian business forum in construction sphere
Kyrgyzstan 15 August 20:48
Kyrgyzstan establishes emergency operations center to eliminate anthrax
Kyrgyzstan 15 August 18:31
Kyrgyzstan spends $3.5M to modernize safflower processing plant
Kyrgyzstan 15 August 15:48
US to present GSP program to Kyrgyz businessmen
Kyrgyzstan 14 August 20:23
Latest
Azerbaijani operator curtails expansion plan for commercial TV in country's north-west
ICT 17:16
Weapons, ammunition seized from radicals in Azerbaijan's Ganja city
Society 17:10
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan ink Strategic Partnership Agreement
Tajikistan 16:49
Turkish company to build European boulevard in Tashkent
Economy news 16:37
Azerbaijan sees fall in number of unemployed
Economy news 16:30
Malaysian ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 16:28
Tajik, Uzbek presidents hold talks in narrow format
Uzbekistan 16:27
Hilton hotel to appear in Tashkent
Economy news 16:18
Uzbek state provider launched alternative internet route through Kyrgyzstan
ICT 16:11