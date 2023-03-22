Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan, Austria soars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Kyrgyzstan and Austria increased the bilateral trade turnover by 5.3 times in January 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, from $202,300 up to $1 million, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

The exports from Kyrgyzstan to Austria amounted to $26,300, which is almost two times more than in January 2022 ($13,200).

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan’s imports from Austria increased by 5.6 times and amounted to $1 million over $189,100 in January last year.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Austria made up $14.5 million from January through December 2022, which is an increase of 2.3 times compared to 2021 ($6 million).

The value of exports from Kyrgyzstan to Austria reached $575,900, increasing by almost 33 percent compared to $17,500 in 2021.

The value of imports to Kyrgyzstan from Austria totaled $13.9 million, which is 2.3 times more than $6 million in 2022.

In general, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover amounted to $834.7 million in January 2023, which is an increase of 20 percent, compared to $692.5 million in January 2022.

The exports from Kyrgyzstan stood at $125.5 million, increasing by 11 percent compared to $111 million in January 2022.

The imports to Kyrgyzstan made up $709 million, which is an increase of 22 percent compared to $581 million in January 2022.