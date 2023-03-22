Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan, Austria soars

Kyrgyzstan Materials 22 March 2023 08:15 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Kyrgyzstan and Austria increased the bilateral trade turnover by 5.3 times in January 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, from $202,300 up to $1 million, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

The exports from Kyrgyzstan to Austria amounted to $26,300, which is almost two times more than in January 2022 ($13,200).

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan’s imports from Austria increased by 5.6 times and amounted to $1 million over $189,100 in January last year.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Austria made up $14.5 million from January through December 2022, which is an increase of 2.3 times compared to 2021 ($6 million).

The value of exports from Kyrgyzstan to Austria reached $575,900, increasing by almost 33 percent compared to $17,500 in 2021.

The value of imports to Kyrgyzstan from Austria totaled $13.9 million, which is 2.3 times more than $6 million in 2022.

In general, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover amounted to $834.7 million in January 2023, which is an increase of 20 percent, compared to $692.5 million in January 2022.

The exports from Kyrgyzstan stood at $125.5 million, increasing by 11 percent compared to $111 million in January 2022.

The imports to Kyrgyzstan made up $709 million, which is an increase of 22 percent compared to $581 million in January 2022.

