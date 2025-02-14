Kyrgyzstan transforms Osh into new IT hub

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 14. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov laid the foundation capsule for the construction of the IT city within the frame of the Osh City project, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's presidential administration.

Zhaparov highlighted that this project would make Osh a major provider along the Great Silk Road. The city will strengthen trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties, attracting tourists from around the world. The improvement of infrastructure and the city's development in various areas will make Osh even more attractive for living and doing business.

He emphasized that the IT city would become a modern, innovative complex for residents, entrepreneurs, and IT professionals. President stressed that the construction process would create thousands of jobs, which in turn would reduce migration. After the project's completion, the IT city will offer employment opportunities in housing services, trade, education, healthcare, and the IT industry.

Zhaparov added that a large residential complex of 1 million square meters, consisting of more than 10,000 apartments, would be built as part of the project. Some of these apartments will be transferred to the State Mortgage Company, allowing citizens to purchase homes through a mortgage program. The residential buildings will be equipped with energy-saving systems and high-speed internet.

The President stressed that this project is an important step in ensuring the long-term sustainable development of Osh and is expected to turn into a modern technological and social center for the entire region in the future.