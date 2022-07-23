Tajikistan and Türkiye sign agreement to enhance security co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Tajikistan and Türkiye signed "Security Cooperation Agreement between the Government of Türkiye and Tajikistan" on July 22, Trend reports with reference to TRT Haber.

During the ceremony of signing the agreement, Minister of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan, Ramazon Rahimzoda with his Turkish counterpart Süleyman Soylu discussed issues of further cooperation in the field of security.

"This agreement will give an important boost to the relations of Tajikistan and Türkiye in security, including fight against drugs, and the cooperation of the law enforcement agencies," Soylu said.

Rahimzoda, for his part, stated that this agreement will lay a very important basis for the exchange of information between various institutions and organizations on the fight against terrorism, arms smuggling, drugs, cross-border crimes and organized crime.