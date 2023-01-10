Tajikistan and Kuwait sign several agreements to boost tourism co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Agreements between travel agencies from Tajikistan and Kuwait were signed in order to strengthen tourism cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via Tajik media.

The agreements were signed during an event in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe with the participation of the First Deputy Chairman of Tajikistan's Tourism Development Committee Khabibullo Amirbekzoda and the leadership of travel companies of Kuwait on January 9, 2023.

During the meeting, Tajikistan's tourism possibilities, issues of attracting investments for the development of tourism infrastructure and the implementation of selected projects were taken into consideration by Kuwaiti guests.

Earlier, Jazeera Airways, a low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, launched first flights from Kuwait City to Dushanbe International Airport on December 29, 2022. The opening of this route is contributing to the development of tourism cooperation between the two countries and simulates new demand from tourists who want to explore Tajikistan.