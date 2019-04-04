Turkmenistan makes final sum-up of parliamentary by-election

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 4

A final sum-up of the results of Turkmen parliamentary elections in 3 electoral districts has been made, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan's Central Commission for Elections and Referenda.

Some 73,106 people from 3 electoral districts took part in the elections on March 31, which accounted for 91.12 percent of the total number of voters on the list.

The following deputies have been elected to replace 3 former retired deputies: Gurbangul Atayewa in electorate № 54 "Baydak" of Dashoguz Region, Ata Serdarow in electorate № 106 "Vekil" of Mary Region, Mekan Gurbanow in electorate № 109 "Sakarchage" of Mary Region.

According to the Constitution of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Parliament adopts laws, makes changes and additions to the main law, approves the state budget; decides on the holding of national referendums; appoints elections of the president, deputies of the Parliament, members of representative bodies; considers the issues of appointment and dismissal of the chairman of the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General, the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Justice at the suggestion of the head of state; ratifies and denounces international treaties; solves the issues of changing the state border and the administrative-territorial division of the country.

