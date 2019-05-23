Turkmenistan requires well owners to provide necessary data on underground water

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The State Service for Geological Control of Turkmenistan keeps records of underground water wells, Trend reports referring to the State Service.

Well owners using underground water are required to provide all the necessary data including water intake and chemical composition for inclusion in the database of the State Water Cadastre of Turkmenistan.

The order, which was made public in accordance with the current legislation of Turkmenistan, is addressed to all enterprises, institutions and organizations of the country regardless of their form of ownership.

Telephone for information: 8 00137 3-51-96

The Turkmengeology State Corporation has previously stated that it issues appropriate permissions to individuals and legal entities that carry out work on drilling production wells to extract groundwater.

