Turkmenistan getting ready for World Expo 2020

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Work is underway to organize the pavilion of Turkmenistan at World Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE, Trend reports referring to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan selected the project of Tekmil, a local private enterprise.

The country’s national symbols are reflected in the external decor of the pavilion: a bas-relief of Turkmenistan’s famed Ahal-Teke horse on the building’s gable, as well as carpet styling, the expressiveness of which will be emphasized by spectacular lighting, and elements of the Turkmen yurt (a portable, round tent traditionally used by various nomadic peoples), the information says.

One of the building’s walls, 50 meters wide, will be assembled from LED screens displaying the country's natural and historical sights, magnificent seascapes and the country’s Caspian resort of Awaza, among other things.

The company plans to use innovative technologies, as well as high-resolution video content, which will create a 3D visualization. The area of ​​the national pavilion will cover 1,581 square meters. Conditions will be created for holding business forums and meetings. The exhibition in Dubai will be held under the slogan "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". An estimated 25 million people will visit the World Expo during the six months which the event will be held for.

The official platform for the World Expo 2020 exhibition pavilion will be the new Dubai Trade Center with an area of ​​438 hectares, projected specifically for the exhibition.

