Changes to name of Committee on Precious Metals, Precious Stones of Turkmenistan’s CB to be introduced into legislation

Committee for Precious Metals and Precious Stones of Turkmenistan’s Central Bank was renamed the Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The corresponding decree approving the above-mentioned plan was signed by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The document instructs the Central Bank, together with the Ministry of Adalat (Ministry of Justice), to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers proposals for introducing amendments and additions to the legislation of Turkmenistan arising from the decree within a month.

The decree was signed in order to further improve the circulation of precious metals and precious stones in the era of power and happiness.

As reported, the Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan will soon have its own website, where various services, including electronic processing of orders for the purchase of manufactured products and payment via national bank cards will be offered.

