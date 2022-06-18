Turkmenistan and Bahrain intend to increase comprehensive cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Bahrain held political consultations in order to increase comprehensive cooperation, Trend reports citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Berdyniyaz Myatiev, the Bahraini delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

During the consultations, the diplomats stated that the two states successfully cooperate within the framework of reputable international organizations, primarily the UN.

Stressing the importance of the work of the joint intergovernmental Turkmen-Bahraini commission on economic, trade, scientific and technical cooperation, the diplomats considered the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the business circles of the two countries, including attracting investments, holding business forums, and developing partnerships in the oil and gas industry.

The sides expressed confidence that the meetings held on a regular basis will contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain.