Turkish Airlines resumes regular flights to Turkmenbashi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Turkish Airlines will resume regular flights on the Istanbul-Turkmenbashi-Istanbul route from November 2, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Flights will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. It is expected that their regularity will increase.

Turkmen citizens need a visa to visit Türkiye. The cost of a single entry visa starts from $60, and a double-entry visa - $120. The minimum cost of one-way tickets is from $497.

Regular flights between Istanbul (Türkiye) and Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Turkish Airlines, along with Turkmenistan Airlines, has operated only charter flights to and from Turkmenbashi city.