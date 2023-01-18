Turkmen-French political consultations held in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Political consultations between the MFA of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France took place in Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev, and the French side was headed by Deputy Continental Europe Director of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Sylvain Guiaugue.

Within the framework of the meetings, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. The sides noted the importance of intensifying contacts at the highest levels in strengthening the political dialogue between the countries.

Furthermore, they discussed cooperation within the EU, as well as the implementation of the points of the "EU Strategy for Central Asia", and also exchanged views on the international agenda, touched upon some aspects of energy and environmental security.

In the context of discussing new ways of developing trade and economic relations, the expediency of activating the Intergovernmental Turkmen-French Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Working Group on Energy was expressed. There was also a detailed exchange of views on increasing the volume of trade turnover and promising joint business projects.

Turkmenistan and France established relations in 1992. At the moment, the countries are striving to develop cooperation both within the framework of international organizations and at the interstate level.