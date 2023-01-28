Turkmen-German political consultations held in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Political consultations between the MFA of Turkmenistan and the German Federal Foreign Office took place in Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev, and the German side was headed by Plenipotentiary Representative for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia of the German Federal Foreign Office Matthias Luttenberg.

During the consultations, an exchange of views took place on the internal political processes in both countries, issues of cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations were discussed, the importance of activating high-level bilateral contacts in order to further strengthen interstate ties was noted.

During the meeting, the sides also paid attention to the issues of deepening inter-parliamentary ties, discussed new forms of interaction between the countries through the EU, strengthening cooperation within the framework of the new EU Strategy on Central Asia.

Furthermore, the diplomats stressed the importance of the Joint Turkmen-German Working Group on Economic Cooperation in the development of trade and economic relations between the countries. As part of this, they expressed interest in further increasing the volume of trade turnover and investment partnership, creating modern production facilities using German high technologies.

Turkmenistan and Germany established relations in 1992. At the moment, the countries are striving to develop cooperation both within the framework of international organizations and at the interstate level.