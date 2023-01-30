Russia to send observers to upcoming parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Chairman of the lower house of the Turkmen parliament Gulshat Mammedova held a meeting with Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin during his visit to Ashgabat on January 29 through 30, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

During the meeting, Gulshat Mammedova invited deputies of the State Duma of Russia to Ashgabat as observers at the upcoming parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan. In turn, Vyacheslav Volodin confirmed that the State Duma will send its representatives.

According to the Chairman of the State Duma, at the moment, after a long break, it is important for both countries to enter new formats of cooperation that will be as effective as possible to solve the tasks facing Turkmenistan and Russia.

He added that today, within the framework of the parliamentary dimension between the two countries, it is important to develop cooperation through specialized committees.

At the last parliamentary elections held in Turkmenistan in 2018, 284 candidates contested 125 seats. Thus, 168 of them were nominated from three political parties – the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Agrarian Party. The remaining 116 candidates ran from citizen groups.